Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Kitchen Fire in Kemsley, Sittingbourne Caused by Overheated Oil

Kitchen Fire in Kemsley, Sittingbourne Caused by Overheated Oil
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A kitchen fire broke out in a home in Kemsley, Sittingbourne, after a pan of oil accidentally overheated and caught fire. The incident occurred at a residence on Recreation Way.

In response to the emergency call, two fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus promptly utilized hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

During the incident, one person sustained a slight burn to their hand and was checked over as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters have issued a reminder to the public to exercise extra caution when using the kitchen. They emphasized the importance of not getting distracted while cooking and avoiding leaving the cooking area unattended.

In the event of a pan of oil catching fire, it is crucial not to attempt to move the pan or throw water on the flames. Instead, individuals are advised to turn off the heat if it can be done safely, evacuate the property, and immediately call emergency services by calling 999.

Kitchen fires can be especially dangerous, and it is essential to take all necessary precautions to prevent them from occurring. Simple steps such as keeping a close eye on cooking, ensuring kitchen appliances are in good working order, and having a fire extinguisher readily available can go a long way in promoting kitchen safety.

Stay safe and vigilant in the kitchen to prevent accidents and protect yourself and your loved ones from potential fire hazards.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police Watchdog Investigating Death of Man in Custody: Met Police Under Scrutiny

BREAKING

Merseyside Police Seek Help in Collision Investigation | Vital Information Needed

BREAKING

Explosion at Grain Silos Near Turkey’s Derince Port Leaves 12 Injured

BREAKING

Tragic Incident on Challenging Aonach Eagach Ridge: Search and Recovery Operation

BREAKING

Tyre Extinguishers: Climate Activist Group Takes Action on Dangerous Vehicles

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

BREAKING

Wilko Confirms Closure of 14 Stores Across the UK as Insolvency Looms

BREAKING

Crack Cocaine Hidden in Sock: Nottinghamshire Police’s Proactive Stop

BREAKING

Major Change in Pub Law: Takeaway Pint Rules to End Next Month

BREAKING

Eddie Kadi Announced as Fifth Celebrity Contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.