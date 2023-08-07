Kitchen Fire in Kemsley, Sittingbourne Caused by Overheated Oil

A kitchen fire broke out in a home in Kemsley, Sittingbourne, after a pan of oil accidentally overheated and caught fire. The incident occurred at a residence on Recreation Way.

In response to the emergency call, two fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus promptly utilized hose reel jets to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

During the incident, one person sustained a slight burn to their hand and was checked over as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters have issued a reminder to the public to exercise extra caution when using the kitchen. They emphasized the importance of not getting distracted while cooking and avoiding leaving the cooking area unattended.

In the event of a pan of oil catching fire, it is crucial not to attempt to move the pan or throw water on the flames. Instead, individuals are advised to turn off the heat if it can be done safely, evacuate the property, and immediately call emergency services by calling 999.

Kitchen fires can be especially dangerous, and it is essential to take all necessary precautions to prevent them from occurring. Simple steps such as keeping a close eye on cooking, ensuring kitchen appliances are in good working order, and having a fire extinguisher readily available can go a long way in promoting kitchen safety.

Stay safe and vigilant in the kitchen to prevent accidents and protect yourself and your loved ones from potential fire hazards.