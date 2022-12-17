Knife and drugs seized following stop and search

Police out on patrol uncovered a knife and suspected crack cocaine during a car stop.

A taxi aroused the suspicions of officers after being spotted at around 1.30pm on Friday (16 December).

The city knife crime team were scouring the Radford area when they saw the taxi move off from where it was parked in Crewe Close.

Officers then tailed the vehicle to Forest Road East, where they pulled it over and carried out a search.

This led to a knife and suspected Class A drugs being discovered on one of the people inside the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and possessing Class A drugs.

PC Ken Tinley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team, said: “Carrying out proactive stop and searches like the one used in this case are a key part of what we do as a team.

“In addition to obviously targeting possible knife-carriers, our aim is to also disrupt and detain people involved in drug activity and other forms of criminality.

“We don’t want to see any knives or drugs on our streets, which is why we carry out regular patrols to help root out offenders from our communities.

“While we’ve arrested a suspect, our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist us to contact 101, quoting incident 22000734532.”