Knife Crime Team Busts Drug Supply Operation in Mansfield

More than 100 wraps of heroin were seized from a suspect’s underwear after suspicions raised by a plain-clothed officer led to them being searched

The county knife crime team were out on patrol in Mansfield when they spotted a car intelligence suggested could be linked to the supply of drugs.

Police stopped the car shortly afterwards in Clumber Street at around 10.40am on Thursday (3 August), with a single wrap of Class A drugs being found in the vehicle that couldn’t be attributed to anyone.

Two of the car’s three occupants were then spotted nearby by a plain clothed officer from the knife crime team a few minutes later, with the officer following them into a shop in St Peter’s Retail Park, Station Street.

After watching the suspects for a short while, the officer suspected they could be concealing drugs on them, so detained the duo, along with a third man who had been inside the car during the earlier stop.

The trio were then brought into custody to be searched, where a 24-year-old man was found with more than 100 wraps of heroin hidden inside their underwear.

Another 24-year-old man was also found with a small quantity of cannabis in their possession.

Three men – aged 30, 24, and 24 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class A drugs.

One of the 24-year-old suspects was additionally arrested for possession of cannabis.

PC Dean Fenton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “This was a great result for our team and really showcased the value of using a mixture of plain clothed and uniformed officers out on patrol.

“By being out on the roads, we were able to firstly identify a vehicle intelligence suggested could be linked to drug supply, before then moving in covertly using plain clothes to observe two suspects and firm up these suspicions.

“As a direct result of this, we were ultimately able to uncover a large quantity of Class A drugs – namely heroin – and take it out of circulation before it could cause any damage to the community.

“While our team obviously looks to target potential knife-carriers, we also regularly follow up intelligence linking suspects to drug offences too, so we’re pleased to have got a positive result in this instance.”