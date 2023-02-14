The bodies of a 60-year-old woman and her son were discovered in a house in one of Konin’s garden allotments.

A prosecutor’s investigation will determine the cause of death. Investigators initially assumed that the deceased died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies were discovered on Monday around 10:20 a.m. in a summer house on Solna Street in Konin’s garden allotments.

The woman’s and her 30-year-old son’s bodies were charred. According to a police officer, the involvement of a third party in the deceased’s death has been ruled out.

The deceased were a mother and son, according to a spokeswoman for the Konin Regional Prosecutor’s Office. She also stated that the investigators have yet to discover any documents confirming their ages.