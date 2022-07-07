As a result, Kraft Heinz has temporarily halted the supply of some popular supermarket items, including Heinz baked beans, ketchup, and salad cream.

The retailer has even defended its decision to shield customers from “unjustifiable price increases” in public. Customers have been advised to stock up on Branston Baked Beans or Tesco own brand products instead.

A Tesco spokesperson stated, “With household budgets under increasing pressure, we have a responsibility now more than ever to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.”

We’re sorry that some products aren’t currently available, but there are plenty of alternatives to choose from, and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”