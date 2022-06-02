Kurt Zouma, a West Ham United defender, was sentenced to 180 hours of community service after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his cat

The 27-year-old was also barred from owning cats for the next five years.

In May, he admitted to two Animal Welfare Act violations at a hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

At the 15-minute hearing, Zouma’s brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge, was ordered to perform 140 hours of community service.

The case was brought after an investigation by the RSPCA.

Yoan pled guilty to one count of assisting, abetting, counselling, or procuring his older brother to commit a crime.

“Both of you participated in this disgraceful and heinous act with this pet cat,” district judge Susan Holdham said.

“The cat looked to you to take care of its needs. You did not meet its needs on that February date. You should be aware that others look up to you and that many young people want to be like you.”

Yoan, 24, filmed the incident at his older brother’s house and posted it on Snapchat on February 6 with ‘laughing’ emojis.

Kurt was seen kicking the Bengal cat across his kitchen, then throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, while saying, “I swear I’ll kill it.”

Yoan, whose contract with Dagenham and Redbridge has been extended, had 80 Snapchat followers, and only five accounts viewed it before it was deleted a few minutes later, according to the court.

Kurt was also ordered to pay nearly £9,000 in court costs in addition to the 12-month community order.

“We are pleased that justice was served quickly in this terrible case, and our focus now is on matching these beautiful cats to the loving homes they deserve,” RSPCA chief inspectorate officer Dermot Murphy said.