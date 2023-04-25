Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Kyle Bevan, a man who subjected a two-year-old girl to a brutal assault and caused her “catastrophic” brain injuries, has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 28 years

Lola James died following a “sustained, deliberate and very violent attack” in July 2020, while she was in Bevan’s care.

The judge also sentenced Lola’s mother, Sinead James, to six years in prison for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

The court heard that Bevan had inflicted injuries on Lola in the months before her death and had shown no remorse for his actions.

Before the sentencing, Lola’s grandmother, Nicola James, appealed directly to Bevan, saying: “Look at me Kyle there isn’t a single moment of any day that I don’t think of Lola.

“Lola was nearly three when she was killed, she had her whole life ahead of her.

“She’ll never grow up, never get old Kyle, you took the young innocent life of my granddaughter, you killed my Lola and you have broken her family.”

