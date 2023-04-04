Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Kyle Bevan, has been found guilty of murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in July 2020. Lola’s mother, Sinead James, was also found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter’s death

Kyle Bevan, has been found guilty of murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in July 2020. Lola’s mother, Sinead James, was also found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter’s death

by uknip247

Bevan had blamed the family dog for the injuries, but a jury found him guilty of murder after just over 10 hours of deliberation.

The court heard that Bevan had subjected Lola to a “brutal” assault while he was alone with her, causing a catastrophic head injury that led to her death in the hospital. He had lived in the family home for four months and had a volatile temper, using drugs including Xanax, cannabis, and amphetamines.

Lola had suffered from 101 cuts and bruises on her body, and head trauma similar to injuries sustained in a high-velocity car crash. Phone records showed that Bevan had googled “My two-year-old child has just taken a bang to the head and gone all limp and snoring. What’s wrong?” before waiting another hour before calling an ambulance.

Prosecutors argued that Bevan had tried to cover up his guilt by concocting excuses and lies, taking photographs of Lola’s injuries, and shooting a video of her unconscious and badly injured. In the video, Bevan can be seen lifting an unresponsive Lola and letting her fall to the ground before placing her back on the sofa, where she can be heard snoring.

Although James claimed she was asleep when her daughter’s injuries were caused, the prosecution argued that she should have been aware of the threat Bevan posed to Lola due to previous violent incidents against her. Lola had suffered a series of injuries in the months leading up to her death, which Bevan had covered up with excuses.

Bevan and James will be sentenced on Tuesday 25 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A recent avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim has left at least six killed, and 30 others injured while dozens of people are...

The BBC has announced a new drama Kidnapped for BBC Three and iPlayer

Police investigating an assault on a dog walker have released an image of someone they’d like to speak to

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving five vehicles on the slip road for Junction 3 of the...

Outstanding young hero in Paraguay receives award in memory of Princess Diana

UNICEF and British Embassy in Asuncion encourage young people’s commitment to the environment

Harry Potter Book Night in Asuncion fills fans with magic

Government unveils taskforce chair to boost older people’s housing

“El Embajador” beer collaboration raises funds for soup kitchens

Paedophile’s sentence is doubled

Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of a three-storey building was damaged by fire

John Lewis has won a court case against an author who claimed that the department store had copied her character in their 2019 Christmas...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More