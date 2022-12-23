Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

Ladbaby Has Scored This Years Christmas Number 1
LadBaby has scored this years Christmas number 1

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmas number one singles than any act in chart history.
In the run-up to Christmas, the track sold more than 65,000 units to become the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.
LadBaby have clinched the top spot for the last four years with their sausage roll-themed parodies: We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls) (2018), I Love Sausage Rolls (2019), Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (2020), and Sausage Rolls For Everyone with Ed Sheeran and Elton John (2021).
Reflecting on making chart history, LadBaby said: “I can’t quite believe it. We’re number one. The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?
“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry.
“The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas number one again.
“Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate.”

