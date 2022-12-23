Ladbaby Has Scored This Years Christmas Number 1

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, now have more Christmasnumber one singles than any act in chart history.
In the run-up to Christmas, the track sold more than 65,000 units to become the fastest-sellingsingle of 2022 to date.
LadBaby have clinched the top spot for the last four years with their sausage roll-themed parodies: We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls) (2018), I Love Sausage Rolls (2019), Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (2020), and Sausage Rolls For Everyone with Ed Sheeran and Elton John (2021).
Reflecting on making chart history, LadBaby said: “I can’t quite believe it. We’re number one. The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?
“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry.