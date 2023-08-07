Weather

Ladbroke Grove Tube Station Stabbing: 23-Year-Old Man Hospitalised, Two Arrested

A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing incident outside Ladbroke Grove Tube Station in London. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am on August 7.

Upon receiving reports of the stabbing, police officers promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search of the area. Shortly after the incident, the victim sought medical attention on his own and was taken to the hospital. Fortunately, his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening.

In connection with the investigation, two men in their 30s have been apprehended by the authorities.

During the incident, Ladbroke Grove Tube Station was temporarily closed for safety reasons. However, Transport for London (TfL) announced that the station has since reopened at approximately 6:30 am after the situation was resolved.

The Metropolitan Police are currently conducting ongoing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. An extensive crime scene has been established to facilitate the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “Police were called at about 1:30 am on Monday, 7 August to reports of a man stabbed on Ladbroke Grove, W10. Officers attended and carried out a search of the area. A 23-year-old man subsequently self-presented at the hospital with a stab injury which is not believed to be life-threatening. Two men, aged in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Enquiries continue.”

News for London

