Lambeth Bridge closed following concerns for persons welfare

A busy bridge has been taped off after police were called to “concern for welfare” this morning.

Road closures have been put in place after the call to Lambeth Bridge in London

Closures are currently in place, and a specialist officer trained in dealing with people having a mental breakdown has been sent to assist at the scene.

A number of other emergency services have also been sent to the scene Five police cars and a van, multiple officers are gathered by one side looking over,

police boats can also be seen in the water.

Officers were called to concerns for the welfare just after 10.30am on Wednesday, November 30th

The Met Police has been approached for comment