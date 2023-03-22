Lancashire Fire faced a tough away day at Kent in the semi-final of the English cup

“Lancashire started off fast with the opening goal scored by Glen Dinsdale after 10 minutes after heading home a wicked cross from Joe Garvin. This was backed up by a second goal 2 minutes later from midfielder and man of the match Rory Kelly who was causing the Kent defence a nightmare in the first half.

“Kent pulled one back before Lancs extended their lead once again when Kelly bagged his second just before halftime.

“The second half couldn’t have started any worse; two quick goals from Kent brought the game back level. For many teams, this would have been the start of the end, and they’d have gone on to lose, but the spirit, passion, and commitment this group shows are second to none. It was clear that wearing the Lancs badge meant everything to them.

“The game had settled down now after a few changes and Lancs had settled themselves down. Rory Kelly was denied his hat trick late on by an unbelievable block and captain Lowcock’s 30-yard strike was saved by the keeper somehow with 2 minutes to go.

“The game was settled in the 89th minute though when centre-half James McGrail towered above everyone at the back post from a corner and his bullet header found the back of the net. What a feeling this was!

“Not the best performance of the year but the heart and desire were absolutely unbelievable, the boys did themselves, and the brigade very proud.

“It’s now onto the final on the 20th of April, which will see us meet Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. Venue to be arranged.”