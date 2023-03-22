Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Lancashire Fire faced a tough away day at Kent in the semi-final of the English cup

Lancashire Fire faced a tough away day at Kent in the semi-final of the English cup

by uknip247

“Lancashire started off fast with the opening goal scored by Glen Dinsdale after 10 minutes after heading home a wicked cross from Joe Garvin. This was backed up by a second goal 2 minutes later from midfielder and man of the match Rory Kelly who was causing the Kent defence a nightmare in the first half.

“Kent pulled one back before Lancs extended their lead once again when Kelly bagged his second just before halftime.

“The second half couldn’t have started any worse; two quick goals from Kent brought the game back level. For many teams, this would have been the start of the end, and they’d have gone on to lose, but the spirit, passion, and commitment this group shows are second to none. It was clear that wearing the Lancs badge meant everything to them.

“The game had settled down now after a few changes and Lancs had settled themselves down. Rory Kelly was denied his hat trick late on by an unbelievable block and captain Lowcock’s 30-yard strike was saved by the keeper somehow with 2 minutes to go.

“The game was settled in the 89th minute though when centre-half James McGrail towered above everyone at the back post from a corner and his bullet header found the back of the net. What a feeling this was!

“Not the best performance of the year but the heart and desire were absolutely unbelievable, the boys did themselves, and the brigade very proud.

“It’s now onto the final on the 20th of April, which will see us meet Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. Venue to be arranged.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services have been scrambled to tackle cell ablaze at Bristol prison

Six years ago today PC Keith Palmer, GM, though unarmed, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster

Police have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in #Watford

Firefighters called to a fire involving two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles in Southend, in the early hours of this morning

A thug who brutally attacked a woman and left her to die half-naked in a field has been jailed for nearly 30 years

A man from York has been jailed after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman by hitting her in the face with a...

Two men have been jailed after an attempted robbery at a residential address in Weymouth

A teenager has been jailed for 14 years for murdering a father in Sheffield following a stabbing last year

A mother and her two sons have been jailed following several drug busts in Alderley Edge that led to the seizure of cannabis and...

Two men have been jailed after carrying out a series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Burglar had an eye for spectacles and electricals

A prolific thief who stole countless items – including a child’s potty – during a late-night crime spree has been jailed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More