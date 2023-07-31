Weather where you are

Lancaster Police Release CCTV Image in Damian Jackson’s Death Investigation

Detectives probing the untimely death of Damian Jackson, aged 50, have taken a significant step forward in their investigation by releasing a crucial CCTV image of his last confirmed movements. Authorities continue to seek witnesses who might have information related to the case.

The incident came to light when police were called to a flat on Regent Street, Lancaster, at 11.04am on Tuesday, July 25, where Damian’s lifeless body was discovered. A post-mortem examination conducted by the Home Office revealed that Damian suffered multiple injuries, leading investigators to treat the case as a suspicious death.

Throughout this trying time, the thoughts of law enforcement remain with Damian’s family, and they are receiving support from specially trained officers to cope with their loss.

The investigation into Damian’s tragic passing is ongoing, with a dedicated team of detectives, crime scene investigators, and forensic experts working meticulously at the scene. Authorities have assured the community that they will maintain a visible presence in the area as they carry out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries to gather valuable information.

A crucial piece of evidence is a CCTV still that captures Damian’s presence at Aldi on Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, at 10.18am on Sunday, July 23. Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who might have encountered Damian after that timestamp. Furthermore, any observations of unusual or suspicious activity in or around Regent Street between Sunday morning and Tuesday are of utmost importance to the ongoing inquiry.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Willis, the Head of Major Crime, has emphasised the significance of community cooperation in this investigation. He urged anyone who might have knowledge of what happened to Damian or details about his movements in the days leading up to his demise to come forward and aid the investigation.

Policer are requesting that anyone with relevant information or footage should contact them at 101, quoting log 0535 of July 25, 2023. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at 0800 555111. Additionally, information or footage can be submitted directly through this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L13-PO1.

