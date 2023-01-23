Following a change in the law, people in Kent and Medway who are responsible for multi-occupied residential buildings must now comply with new fire safety regulations.

Landlords, owners, management companies, and anyone else in charge of multi-occupied residential buildings in Kent and Medway are now legally required to implement specific fire safety measures based on the building’s height.

The new requirements went into effect nationwide today (January 23, 2023) as a result of a legislative change to help ensure residents’ safety.

Some regulations apply regardless of height, but more are required once a building reaches 11 metres, and additional requirements are introduced when a building measures 18 metres or more, or seven storeys.

The responsible person has a legal duty to provide Kent Fire and Rescue (KFRS) with important information to help firefighters prepare and provide an effective operational response for high-rise buildings that are 18 metres or higher. This includes distributing up-to-date floor plans, both electronically and in secure information boxes on-site, that highlight key firefighting equipment.

They will also need to share information with KFRS about the design and materials of the building’s external walls, as well as identify any risks posed and mitigating measures taken, as well as report any faults with firefighting equipment that will take more than 24 hours to repair.

The responsible person is required to conduct annual checks of flat entrance doors and quarterly checks of all fire doors in common areas in residential buildings with more than 11 storeys.

It is now the law in all residential buildings with two or more domestic premises to provide residents with relevant fire safety instructions, as well as fire door advice.

Additionally, signage identifying flat and floor numbers in stairwells that is visible in low light or smoky conditions must be installed.

“We’re here to help people stay safe at home,” said Steve Burwell, KFRS’ Group Manager for Building Safety.

“This is an official change in law for the whole country and we will expect every person responsible for these types of building here in Kent and Medway to adhere to these rules.

“We have plenty of advice and support available, and by working together, we’re helping to make the county’s future safer.”

The regulations were introduced under Article 24 of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 (Fire Safety Order) in order to implement the majority of the recommendations made to the government in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report.

If you have any questions or need help understanding your responsibilities, call KFRS’ free building safety helpline at 01622 212 442, or send an email to [email protected]