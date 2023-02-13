5 detained after an “alleged stabbing” in Worthing – Boy, 13, hospitalised

This evening (13 February) there is a heightened police presence in Worthing after serious incident earlier on this evening. Initial reports suggest an individual has been injured by a bladed article. The incident occurred close McDonalds in the town centre.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’ve detained five people following an alleged stabbing in Chapel Road, Worthing. A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment. This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.”
At this time the arcade along with the Montague Centre Car Park are closed as enquiries continue.
