A large police cordon has been put up on Cuxton Road

Officers are sat next to cordon tape in Cuxton Road,

Businesses and residents are unable to access their properties

The scene has been put in place after a late-night attack that happened on London Road in the early hours of Monday morning

Roads remain open to traffic.

CID officers have been seen carrying out a trawling for CCTV footage in t attempts to help them investigate the attack

Kent Police have been approached for comment