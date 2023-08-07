Large Gathering of Cars Blocks Road in Swindon: Wiltshire Police Respond and Ensure Public Safety

Officers attended Great Western Way in Swindon at about 9pm last night (07/08) in response to a gathering of about 200 people in 50 cars which blocked part of the carriageway.

The road was closed as a safety precaution before being reopened at about 10.30pm after the group had moved on.

Later in the evening, about 30 cars gathered on the Dorcan Industrial Estate in Swindon.

T/Superintendent Joe Saunders said: “We responded to a gathering of a large number of people who had parked their cars on Great Western Way last night. To ensure public safety, we were forced to close the carriageway for more than an hour at great inconvenience to the public. “Our officers had to contend with a number of instances of anti-social behaviour directed at them over the course of the evening. “While no arrests were made at the time, we shall be examining the circumstances and will consider appropriate further action. “The vast majority of car enthusiasts pursue their passion lawfully, however we will not hesitate to take robust action against those who choose to flout the law and cause inconvenience to other road users. “We will continue to monitor future such car meets and engage with those taking part to ensure public safety and minimise the impact to the wider community.”

Today marks the start of Wiltshire Police’s road safety campaign which aims to raise awareness of the causes of serious and fatal road collisions.

Wiltshire police is making road safety a focus for the entire force over the summer through robust enforcement and driver education.

This follows the death of 13 people on Wiltshire’s roads so far this year.