“Firefighters investigated smoke coming from a tunnel and determined that it was caused by overheating in an insulating pot,” said Station Commander Keith McDermott, who was on the scene.

“Trains were stopped at the station while crews worked to make the scene safe.” There were no reported injuries.”

The Fire Department was called at 11.11pm, and the incident was over by 1.30am. Dowgate, Lambeth, Old Kent Road, Dockhead, and Peckham fire stations all responded.