Martin Ward-White, Incident Commander for the West Midlands Fire Service, told reporters that they had “received calls last night, just after half eight.”

“When we arrived, it was clear that a gas explosion had occurred.” There was one male casualty who was immediately taken to the hospital….we can confirm that one female was killed in this incident.”

The injured man is still in “life-threatening” condition after the blast, and there has been no update on his condition.

According to West Midlands Police, when they arrived on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding, they discovered one house destroyed and several others severely damaged. Cars in the area had also been affected.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said people on the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house, but he had “very significant injuries” and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s major trauma centre.

Four other men were treated for minor injuries and released by paramedics.

Residents have described how, shortly after the blast, they clambered past flaming debris, through dust and rubble, and pulled an injured man alive from the ruins of the house.

“Everyone was watching, the house was on fire, nobody was going in, so we could see a way in – so we went in the house, me and about a dozen others,” one man, who declined to give his name, said.

As they rescued a man from the back of the house, he said the dust from the loft insulation burned around them.

According to their cousin on social media, one of the people who “put [their] own life in danger” by running into the burning house to save someone inside. They referred to their relative as a “hero” in a post.

Cadent Gas personnel were on the scene, according to a spokesperson.

“Our teams are on-site at the incident in Kingstanding, assisting the multi-agency response as the West Midlands’ gas emergency service.”

“It is premature to speculate on the cause.” “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.”

“If anyone smells gas, anywhere, it is critical that they act immediately and call the national gas emergency service at 0800 111 999.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to emergency services, and people are being advised to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.



West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said the incident is being managed in collaboration with West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas, and the National Grid.

Six fire departments, three ambulances, five paramedic officers, and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer have been dispatched to the scene.

“The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby,” WMFS said in a statement on its website.

“The number of casualties or injuries is not confirmed at this time,” the statement continued. To manage this incident, we are collaborating with colleagues from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance, Cadent Gas, and National Grid.”

Three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the WM care team (a BASICS-affiliated charity providing prehospital care), a hazardous area response team, and a NILO (National Inter-Agency Liaison Officer) were dispatched to Kingstanding, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Rick Payne, a ward city councillor, heard a “massive explosion” while watching television shortly after 8.30 p.m. and walked across Dulwich Road to investigate.

“I recognised that as most likely a gas explosion,” he said.

“The police are just saying that quite a few houses have been damaged as a result – probably up to five or six houses.”

“The house where the explosion occurred has been physically destroyed.” Both sides have partial houses. The houses further down the street were also damaged as a result of the blast.”

“Around 8.30pm this evening we were called to a gas explosion in a house,” WMFS area commander Steve Ball said on the scene on Sunday.

“When we arrived, it was quite a difficult scene, with one house completely destroyed and three neighbouring properties severely damaged.”

“Prior to our arrival, one man had already been rescued and was being cared for by West Midlands Ambulance Service.”

“He has life-threatening injuries and has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital” (Birmingham).

“At the moment, we have six appliances on scene, as well as our technical rescue teams and our fire dog.”