Last Of The Summer Wine actor Tom Owen has died aged 73

“He passed away peacefully and is survived by his two children, James and William, and ex-wife, Mary,” his family said in a statement.

Owen was best known for playing Tom Simmonite in the world’s longest-running sitcom Last of the Summer Wine.

He was the son of Bill Owen, who played William “Compo” Simmonite (the father of Tom Simmonite) in the show.

Owen made his television debut in 1968 playing Bill Cowan in Southern TV’s groundbreaking series Freewheelers of which he made fifty two episodes. Numerous television series followed including Tottering Towers, Wreckers at Deadeye, Horse in the House, The Piglet Files. Later he appeared in other television shows including The Hello Goodbye Man, Z Cars, Upstairs Downstairs, The Bill, Minder, and Our Mutual Friend.