Monday, December 12, 2022

Last week to claim pension credit and qualify for an extra £324

Apply for Pension Credit by 18 December 2022

by @uknip247

The Government is calling on pensioners to check if they are entitled to Pension Credit as soon as possible to ensure they stand the best chance of qualifying for an extra £324 cost of living payment.

Checking eligibility and applying by 18 December 2022 will mean pensioners could also receive a £324 boost thanks to Pension Credit backdating rules.

 

This is because successful Pension Credit claims can be backdated for up to three months – as long as the applicant was also eligible to receive it during that time. The average Pension Credit award is worth over £3,500 a year and even a small Pension Credit award can provide access to a wide range of other benefits – such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills – in addition to the extra cost of living payments.

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it. It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £182.60 per week for single pensioners and to £278.70 for couples.

For full details, please read the Government’s news story.

How to claim Pension Credit

To ensure that a successful backdated claim falls within the qualifying period for the extra £324 cost of living help, eligible pensioners are being urged to claim Pension Credit as soon as possible, and by no later than 18 December 2022.

Pension Credit can be claimed by phone and online, ensuring that older people can apply safely and easily, wherever they are. The online Pension Credit calculator is also on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

Applications for Pension Credit can be made:

