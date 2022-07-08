Wayne Sheppard, 44, of Waiblingen Way, Devizes, was taken to hospital on Saturday night following a suspected assault, according to his family.

He died in hospital this morning (8/7).

Our hearts go out to his family, who are being assisted by a specialist family liaison officer. “Our dear son Wayne passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on the 8th of July 2022,” they said in a short tribute today. He was a wonderful son and father, and he was always upbeat. He was always willing to help others, and he will be missed by all of us.”

Darren Fell, 39, of Hewitt Court, New Park Court, was charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent in connection with this incident earlier this week at Salisbury Magistrates Court. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 5 at Salisbury Crown Court.

The Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team has launched an investigation into a murder (MCIT).

“First and foremost, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Wayne’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time – we have specialist officers in place to support them,” said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker.

“I have now declared this a murder investigation, which I understand will no doubt cause concern among Devizes’ close-knit community.” I’d like to reassure residents that a man has been charged with GBH with intent in connection with the incident, and we’re continuing to work with the CPS on this. Please be assured that there is no wider public risk, and we are conducting extremely thorough investigations as part of our investigation.

“We’d like to renew our call for witnesses to the incident – did you see or hear anything suspicious around Hewitt Court, New Park Street, on Saturday evening?” Do you have any dash cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could help us with our investigation? If you haven’t already spoken with police, please call 101 and reference crime reference number 54220069022. Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”