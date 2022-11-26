Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saturday, November 26, 2022

Late Night Brawl Broke Out On Richmond Bridge Leaves A Man Fighting For His Life
Late night brawl breaks out on Richmond Bridge leaving a man fighting for his life

One person was taken to the hospital by paramedics and is still there

After a fight in South-West London, one person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. A brawl broke out on Richmond Bridge today, prompting police to respond (November 26).

One person was taken to the hospital by paramedics and is still there. On the bridge, there is a crime scene, and surrounding traffic is impacted.

“On Saturday, November 26, we were called to reports of a fight on Richmond Bridge,” a Met Police spokesperson said. One person was seriously injured and is currently being treated in a hospital.

“A crime scene remains on Richmond Bridge and nearby roads.” South West Command CID detectives are investigating. At this point, no arrests have been made, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it should call 101 and reference CAD1099/26Nov22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

