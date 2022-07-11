Ms Goodger stated that her baby, Lorena, was born “without any pregnancy or labour complications” before dying at the age of two days on Friday.

The reality show star, who rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex, said she was “broken.”

Ms Goodger wrote on Instagram, “Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby.”

The cause of death for the child has not been revealed.

Ms Goodger, 35, revealed her pregnancy in January to her 750,000 Instagram followers.

Larose, her first child, was born in July 2021.

“It’s another new chapter of my life… time goes quickly make the most of it,” Ms Goodger wrote in an earlier post dated June 28.

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen, just like her sister,” Ms Goodger wrote on Sunday.

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart she will always be with me and I will be with her again one day,” she says.

The actress requested that photographers respect her privacy because “we have a lot of grieving to do.”

Ms Goodger became a member of the ITV reality show’s original cast in 2010.

Thousands of people commented on Goodger’s Instagram post, including condolences from fellow Towie cast members.

“Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope you get the respect and privacy you need to grieve xxxx,” Danielle Armstrong wrote.

“Sending you love Lauren xxxx,” Amy Childs, who was also an original cast member on the show, wrote.