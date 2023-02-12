Leah Croucher’s parents, John and Claire, have issued a statement in advance of Leah’s funeral on Friday, March 3.

Although Leah’s funeral will be held privately, a cortege will pass through Emerson Valley, Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End, and Grange Farm for members of the public to pay their respects.

“Hello to the people of Milton Keynes who have supported us every step of the way with the search for Leah, during the long three years and eight months she was classified as a missing person,” they said.

We can’t thank you all enough for your help over the years, and especially in the four and a half months since Leah was found. “

The outpouring of community support at the Furzton address, as well as the countless messages of support displayed on a nearby tree and compiled into a book by the estate’s local church, has taken our breath away.

“

This has provided us with a great deal of comfort as a family.”

“The time has come to finally say goodbye to our beautiful Leah.”

“As a family, we ask that you respect our wishes for a private service at the crematorium. “This will be a service for Leah’s family and friends, and there is also a limit to the number of guests we can have due to space and Health & Safety regulations.”

We would, however, like to give those of you who wish to pay your respects and say your own private ‘goodbye’ to Leah as she makes her final journey to the crematorium the opportunity to do so.

Leah’s funeral will be held on Friday, March 3, with the cortege leaving Emerson Valley at approximately 10.50 a.m.

“We’re releasing a map that shows the exact route we’ll take to this private ceremony.”

We also request that only family members purchase floral tributes.”

We have set up a Just Giving page in order to raise funds for Missing People, a charity that has helped us through this difficult time, so that they can continue their vital work.”

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Leah Croucher, please go to: In memory of Leah Croucher – JustGiving.

“We close this message by thanking everyone, not just in Milton Keynes, but throughout the UK, for your loving support, messages, and sympathy.”

It has truly helped us get through this extremely difficult time, and we are grateful.”

