Learn about the effects of silica, or silicon dioxide, on hair

As is widely known, the key to beautifully looking, thick and healthy hair is proper hair care. This should include not only cosmetic products optimally selected for your hair type but also the foods and supplements you take. In this article, we will discuss the effects of silica on the health and appearance of our hair.

Silica – an indispensable aid for your hair

Dietary supplements containing silica are distinguished by their versatile effects, but they are most appreciated by people who want to make their hair healthier and restore its vitality.

Excessive hair loss

Silicon promotes healthy hair growth making the hair stronger and falling out less. Dietary supplements with silica may inhibit hair loss while at the same time contributing to the appearance of new so-called ‘baby hair’, which in turn leads to effective hair thickening.

The way to beautiful hair

Introducing silicon into your daily diet not only has a positive effect on your health but also on the appearance of your hair. After all, a shiny, lustrous and vital hairstyle is everyone’s pride and business card. Silica hair supplements are distinguished by their comprehensive action, penetrating the hair structure and restoring its beautiful appearance.

Deep conditioning

Another property that stands out is that silica nourishes and protects the hair structure, making silica supplements even ideal for dry or damaged hair. If you frequently use a flat or curling iron, blow-dry your hair or colour it several times a month, your hair is inevitably deprived of many valuable nutrients. Silica will, of course, come to the invaluable rescue.

Silicon dioxide for hair – not just supplements

If you want to provide your hair with a dose of silicon dioxide, you can look for this chemical not only in dietary supplements but also in other types of specific products. Shampoos with a high silicon content can be found on shop shelves or in drugstores and are known for their beneficial effects on hair care. For more effective results, it is advisable to additionally stock up on silica conditioners, masks or hair treatments.

