learn how to write a great review

The ability to write reviews and express an opinion about goods and services is more than just an option to express your thoughts. By writing a review, you provide constructive feedback and let other clients understand whether or not the chosen thing was good and why. You rely on your personal experience and describe how you use something.

Still, a review is not just a list of advantages and disadvantages. Whether the review is composed as a force of habit or to give somebody your opinion, it should be a well-organized and readable message. Someone may rely on your review when deciding to use the same service, so it’s good if you know what to include in it.

Should All Reviews Be the Same?

There’s a common opinion that all reviews could have the same size and structure, and it’s not true. The evaluation format depends on what is reviewed, the product or service’s niche, and the reviewer’s writing style. The final form of the evaluation is always different. This is not a school assignment where you may ask Royalwriter for help. There’s space for improvisation, but some essential points will help improve your text.

Express Your Opinion

A personal review should only represent a person’s experience. Even though the author faced issues the same issues as ten other people, or your friend had a negative experience. Don’t rely on someone else’s review; give your honest opinion.

To express your thoughts as precisely as possible, describe a specific situation that happened. For example, you booked a ticket to a plane, and when you already come to your seat, you find out the wrong person is sitting in your place. What did you think at that moment? What emotions did you have? How was the problem resolved? This information is very important because it also points out issues that should be resolved by the service offering side.

Do an Informative Review With Details and Images

Being general in reviews is not good because your message loses sense. Instead, try to make it as informative as possible, adding information about things that disturb you or what you like the most. However, check the platform where you’ll post the text. Since platforms set different requirements and rules, you should compost the text based on the existing requirements.

For example, most online stores let users post reviews with images. It takes a few moments to take a picture and add it to the text. It seems like nothing changed, but the review becomes more valuable as readers see the issue and understand what you write about.

The main idea is to give as much information as possible. How long have you been using the service, how long is the wait time, and what is the quality of the product/service? The goal is to let readers understand your situation without suppressing anything.

learn how to write a great review

Make Reviews Free of Links and Personal Information

Some services do not allow users to mention personal data or post URLs in the text of the review. Anyway, even if it’s allowed, this information won’t help readers. The idea is to show the problem or point out that there are no problems.

List Pros and Cons

Besides writing a descriptive part, you should also write about the advantages and disadvantages of the product or service. With that, your review gets more constructive since you support your opinion using positive and negative aspects as arguments.

Sometimes people think that once a review includes such aspects, the negative part will be bigger than the positive one. No matter your review, mentioning positive and negative moments is reasonable. Take time to sort out all the aspects you want to mention. Just don’t be too emotional.

Check Grammar and Spelling

Ensure your reviews have high readability, so other users will have no problems reading them. Don’t capitalize the whole review; use complete sentences to give your text a better look. If you write a huge review, break it into paragraphs and separate the information into blocks, making it easy for users to understand the content. Check your grammar before posting.

Summing Up

The customer always has the option to share thoughts about purchased goods or services. However, providing constructive and useful feedback is important to help people get more information before ordering. A well-composed review is rare, but it gives people the information they missed.