Lee Powell and Pierre Lima have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine

Powell, aged 28 from Radyr was sentenced to four years and eight months, while Lima aged 29 from Butetown was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

In August 2022 Lima and Powell were seen arriving together at a block of flats on Rutland Street, Cardiff, where they entered and exited the flats in quick succession and were seen to split up on leaving. Powell was then detained by police minutes later.

A kilo of cocaine, worth between £44,000 – £74,500 and £1500 in cash was found in his address. A short while later Lima was seen to abandon his car, which contained a cash counting machine and £1990 in cash.

Lima was arrested the following day at an address in Roath where he appeared to be preparing to flee the country. He had nearly £4000 and a suitcase full of designer clothing.

The investigation revealed Lima had been living a lavish lifestyle and established that he had paid in excess of £28,000 in cash to his landlord for a property in Cardiff Bay. On his address being searched, further designer clothing to the value of £10,000 was recovered. Investigating officers also found Lima had been taking regular trips to luxury hotels in Spain and Dubai and had paid several thousand pounds for cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

Both men pled guilty and were sentenced on 23 March 2023.