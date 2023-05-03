Leeds United Football Club has announced that their Director of Football, Victor Orta, has left the club by mutual consent

Orta took up the position in 2017 and played a key role in helping the team secure promotion to the Premier League after 16 years of absence. However, this season has been a challenging one for the club, and they are currently outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, with just four games remaining.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani thanked Orta for his contributions to the club and acknowledged that he was responsible for some of the best moments during his tenure as owner. However, he also noted that it was time for a change in direction, and they have agreed that Orta will leave the club.

The decision to part ways with Orta comes as Leeds United is reportedly considering sacking their manager, Javi Gracia, after just two months in charge.

The team has endured a difficult April, suffering a 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 hammering by Liverpool at Elland Road. Former Watford boss Gracia won three of his first six league games in charge, and the team climbed to 13th. However, recent performances have put the manager’s position in question.

Leeds United has had a long and storied history in English football, but they have struggled to find consistency in recent years.

The team’s return to the Premier League last season was a significant achievement, but they have found it challenging to compete at this level. The decision to part ways with Orta is a sign that the club is looking to make changes to address their current struggles.

The departure of Orta may not be the only change at Leeds United in the coming weeks. The team is reportedly considering Sam Allardyce as a replacement for Gracia, should they decide to part ways with him. Allardyce has a wealth of experience in English football, and he has a reputation for turning struggling teams around. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and it remains to be seen who will lead the team next season.

Regardless of who the manager is, Leeds United will need to regroup quickly if they are to avoid relegation this season. With just four games remaining, every point will be crucial, and the team will need to show resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

The departure of Orta may be a significant change, but it is ultimately up to the players on the pitch to deliver results and keep the team in the Premier League.