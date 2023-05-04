Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Leeds United has made a huge managerial change in a desperate bid to avoid relegation

Leeds United has made a huge managerial change in a desperate bid to avoid relegation

by uknip247

The club has sacked their current manager Javi Gracia and appointed former England boss Sam Allardyce. Gracia’s dismissal comes just 10 weeks and 12 games after his appointment in February.

Leeds United, who are currently ranked 17th in the Premier League table and out of the bottom three only on goal difference, are hoping that Allardyce will lead them to safety with four games remaining in the 2022/23 season.

Allardyce, who is 68 years old, will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton, and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. He told Talksport that it “took him two seconds to say yes” to the job. Allardyce also expressed his surprise at his appointment, stating that he never thought that there would be any jobs available at this stage of the season. He added that he could have done with more time but that he hopes he can keep the club in the Premier League.

The decision to replace Gracia with Allardyce was made after Director of Football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent. Orta was in disagreement with the board over Gracia’s position. Gracia had been appointed on a “flexible contract” on 21 February, two weeks after the dismissal of former boss Jesse Marsch, who was sacked less than a year after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

Gracia’s final match in charge was Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth. Leeds United’s winless run extended to a fifth match – including four losses – since a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on 4 April. The club has also had to face heavy defeats under the former Watford boss, such as the 6-1, 5-1, and 4-1 thrashings by Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal, respectively, last month.

In a statement, Gracia expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage the team and his pride in the team’s commitment and quality. He also paid tribute to Orta, describing him as honest, sincere, and committed to the club.

All eyes will now be on Allardyce and his new team as they prepare to face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday. The stakes are high, and Allardyce will have to work quickly to make an impact and guide the team to safety in the Premier League.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The devastating effects of natural disasters are witnessed once again in Western Rwanda, where heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides resulting in the...

A Police officer has been sacked after admitting an animal cruelty offence

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two serving officers had been arrested following an alleged kidnap and rape

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh will bring their charm, wit and on-screen chemistry to the Gladiators arena as they host the...

Two children have been safeguarded and the three London-based men, who exploited them to sell drugs in Hertfordshire, have been jailed after a proactive...

Shocking news emerged from Derby Crown Court as a man admitted to keeping his former flatmate’s body in a freezer for nearly two years

The seizure of an oil tanker by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has caused tension between the country and the United States

The welfare of cheap supermarket chickens has long been a contentious issue

A former children’s holiday camp manager who groomed more than 70 teenage boys online by pretending to be a 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty

The jury in the case of Nikki Allan, the seven-year-old girl from Sunderland who was murdered in October 1992 has heard that the suspect...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an injury shooting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied allegations made by the Russian government that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Kremlin in an...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.