Leeds United has made a huge managerial change in a desperate bid to avoid relegation

The club has sacked their current manager Javi Gracia and appointed former England boss Sam Allardyce. Gracia’s dismissal comes just 10 weeks and 12 games after his appointment in February.

Leeds United, who are currently ranked 17th in the Premier League table and out of the bottom three only on goal difference, are hoping that Allardyce will lead them to safety with four games remaining in the 2022/23 season.

Allardyce, who is 68 years old, will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton, and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. He told Talksport that it “took him two seconds to say yes” to the job. Allardyce also expressed his surprise at his appointment, stating that he never thought that there would be any jobs available at this stage of the season. He added that he could have done with more time but that he hopes he can keep the club in the Premier League.

The decision to replace Gracia with Allardyce was made after Director of Football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent. Orta was in disagreement with the board over Gracia’s position. Gracia had been appointed on a “flexible contract” on 21 February, two weeks after the dismissal of former boss Jesse Marsch, who was sacked less than a year after replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

Gracia’s final match in charge was Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth. Leeds United’s winless run extended to a fifth match – including four losses – since a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on 4 April. The club has also had to face heavy defeats under the former Watford boss, such as the 6-1, 5-1, and 4-1 thrashings by Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal, respectively, last month.

In a statement, Gracia expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage the team and his pride in the team’s commitment and quality. He also paid tribute to Orta, describing him as honest, sincere, and committed to the club.

All eyes will now be on Allardyce and his new team as they prepare to face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday. The stakes are high, and Allardyce will have to work quickly to make an impact and guide the team to safety in the Premier League.