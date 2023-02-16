Leicester City football hooligans who goaded and threatened terrified families before smashing restaurant windows have appeared in court

On 6 February 2022, the heinous scenes occurred before an FA Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

Children were resentful as a group of men gathered outside a restaurant in Chapel Bar, Nottingham, and began hurling abuse at those inside after being enraged by a rival fan.

Worse was to come as bottles, glasses, and furniture were hurled at the windows and doors, scattering broken glass. Three people were injured, but only slightly.

Diners, including families with children, were forced to flee as the men continued their assault outside.

Nottinghamshire Police launched an extensive investigation into the incident and later released shocking CCTV images in an attempt to apprehend the perpetrators.

Several suspects were later apprehended, four of whom were apprehended in early morning police raids.

Later, eight men pleaded guilty to violent disorder and were sentenced today at Nottingham Crown Court (Wednesday 15 February).

Craig Flint, 41, of Silver Street, Coalville, also pleaded guilty to another violent disorder incident in the Lace Market on the same day, when bottles and street furniture were thrown at another bar containing Nottingham Forest fans.

Flint also violated a football ban imposed after pleading guilty to bringing a flare into the Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester game. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Craig Jones, 24, of Arden Avenue, Braunstone, was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Tyrone Smith, 38, of Central Road, Leicester, was also sentenced to 16 months in prison.

All three men were also given six-year football bans.

Nathan Charles, 37, of Pits Avenue, Braunstone, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid community service.

Warren Green, 60, of Peverel Road in Leicester, was sentenced to 14 months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid work.

Samuel James-Malloy, 25, of Warwick Avenue, Kettering, was also sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid community service.

Neil Munden, 54, of Kinsdale Drive, Leicester, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid community service.

Przemyslaw Danik, 41, of Rutland Street, Leicester, was sentenced to 15 months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to perform 140 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

These five men were also given four-year football bans.

“These were disgraceful, cowardly acts of violence that caused considerable alarm and distress to the people who witnessed them,” said Detective Constable Rebecca Brosgarth of Nottinghamshire Police.

“The CCTV evidence in this case was utterly damning – showing a group of grown men behaving in a way that should shame every one of them.

“We put a lot of effort into tracking down the people involved, and I would like to thank every member of the public who gave us the names we needed to take this case forward.

“As the football season progresses, I hope this incident serves as a reminder to all visitors to our city. If you continue to act in this manner, we will go to any length to find and prosecute you.”