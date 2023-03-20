Leicestershire Police officers were told to “f*** off” by a motorist they pulled alongside to chat with



A foul-mouthed driver received a telling off and was reported after swearing at officers for pulling him over. Leicestershire Police officers are taking part in Operation Tramlines this week, where they use an unmarked lorry to patrol motorways in the region to catch out drivers breaking the law.

The Roads Policing Unit have been posting their findings to Twitter all week, with one driver, in particular, getting a shout-out after a four-letter verbal volley at police officers when they pulled alongside a motorist who cut them off to get to a junction on the motorway.

The post read: “#OpTramline again today. If you cut up the unmarked HGV in order to dive off at a junction we’ll want to speak to you. When we pull alongside you to speak to you, it’s a poor decision to tell us to **** off not realising who we are!”

The angry driver was reported on two counts. For driving without due care and attention and for a public order offence.

Using an HGV to navigate Leicestershire’s motorways gives officers a visual advantage to spot drivers breaking the law while remaining anonymous, with Leicestershire Police catching truckers eating while driving last year.

Other things spotted by officers this week include a van carrying an insecure load while also having unsafe defects on the vehicle itself and a lorry driver using his phone to text while driving on the M1 southbound.

Officers taking part in Operation Tramlines have stopped a number of vehicles already this week.