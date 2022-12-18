Leisure complex shut after officers called to reports of man’s sudden death

A leisure complex remains closed after police were called to reports of a man’s sudden death.

Emergency services were called to The Cornerhouse in Burton Street, Nottingham city centre, at around 2.20am today (Sunday 18 December 2022) following the sudden death of a 31-year-old man.

The man’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious. An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The man’s family and friends are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the man’s death. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”