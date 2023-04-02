Sunday, April 2, 2023
Leon Is Still Missing And His Details Have Now Been Passed On To Police Forces Nationwide, Along With Hospitals And British Transport Police

Leon is still missing and his details have now been passed on to police forces nationwide, along with hospitals, British transport police

Please can everyone keep your eyes peeled and if you see Leon can you call 999

He’s gone missing between the hours of 4am and 8am this morning from the Bowburn area. Police are out looking now

He got out his bedroom window

Leon also has ADHD, ASD, and anxiety so he will be very impulsive and low mood as he hasn’t had his medication today

Possibly wearing black bottoms, black trainers, navy Berghaus coat. 5ft 3in, slim build, mousey colour hair.

