“This was a challenging and complex investigation that took several years of intensive investigation,” Detective Constable Leah Lowe said. I appreciate this sentence because it reflects the trauma and suffering Wheatcroft’s actions caused his victims. I admire the victims’ bravery and strength throughout the investigation. This outcome demonstrates West Mercia Police’s commitment to assisting victims of sexual violence and assures our communities that we will pursue justice regardless of when the offence occurred or the age of the offender.”

We want to reassure anyone who has recently or in the past been the victim of sexual assault that they can report the crime at any time.