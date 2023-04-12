Less than two weeks after a woman was assaulted in Birmingham’s city centre, police arrested and charged a man

On March 29, a man injected a syringe into the 28-year-old woman’s leg near the Bullring.

The man, who was unfamiliar with the woman, then exited the scene and boarded a bus.

Officers from the Public Protection Unit quickly launched an investigation, and after conducting inquiries, they arrested and charged a 33-year-old man.

Marwan Ahmmed, of Hagley Road, Birmingham, was charged with wounding with intent and appeared in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for an initial hearing on Saturday (8 April).

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Birmingham Crown Court on May 5th.

The woman is being assisted by specialist officers and has been hospitalised.

We recognise the significance of such an incident and are working with partner organisations on a daily basis to end violence against women and girls.