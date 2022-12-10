Let’s Go Round Again! Music Quiz The Hit List will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023

The high tempo, upbeat music quiz where all you have to do is name the song and the artist will be back for another series of big tunes and play-along fun for the whole family to enjoy as a sixth series of The Hit List is confirmed.
The new series will see Marvin and Rochelle Humes return to host TV’s most thrilling music quiz as pairs of contestants try to name the artist and title of hit songs over three different rounds before the last team standing face The Final Chart Rundown to be in with a chance of winning up to £10,000.
The 2023 run will include the regular series plus a brand new batch of celebrities in some very special themed episodes including Eurovision and Strictly Come Dancing.
The Hit List hosts Marvin and Rochelle Humes say: “We’re back! Honestly, we can’t believe that we are now onto our SIXTH series! We have the best time hosting the show together and once again we have not only the regular series but some great celebrity and brilliant themed episodes up our sleeves as well – we can’t wait to get stuck in for even more Saturday night play-along fun!”
Karen Smith, Executive Producer of The Hit List, says: “Tuesday’s Child Scotland are thrilled to get our sixth series of The Hit List commissioned. Could this be the season that sees our winners finally claim the full £10,000 prize money in TV’s most nerve-shredding end game? It can be done, but will it be done? We have a fabulous celebration sequence ready if the big moment arrives!”
Neil McCallum, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, says: “It’s been brilliant witnessing the growth of The Hit List and to have reached a 6th series so quickly and it becoming a firm favourite amongst viewers on Saturday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”
Applications are also open now for contestants for the new series, so if you know your Eminem from your R.E.M, visit facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbbc.co.uk%2Ftakepart%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0VD1LPlTkS9OHvayrTAS1cbVunl7MeW1CohGndiNMgMi6aAcKjEa89PGI&h=AT0-9gKk2GFkcju9UDE7PeMJFCKWt200JppY2vtQ983aIkiM7uajOjt0k_VXL5ZGjd0OrRm2iDn1fKsvnu69_l9xIWZb89Qh9Z7AKAiIdNzpPCMKksCVk7NMpVpJcGcFGRLqf2e9elZQ7WchzV3sce0&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0zV899zaL2un7RabqgwyzrXrmGTANPenGMoODNM2h0AJnHCRx0wO_zJt6g6QI3X5-zXskZJIQ-1GSDCRWZgxBEr-noFYrdfBXlnkMlRYDh7V-jPYd-lqkyQs3MzPd-SpeJfgGly2t_xfUOWS5gehvwHpy8x-EE9HFMQwZxYxJID_b4Gx9prFaGqzo_TeK76B5ZItHE5_3fkcKJVA" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information on how to apply.
In addition to all this, all the biggest and best songs from the show are available right now in The Hit List Megamix, available on BBC Sounds by searching TV Soundtracks plus series 5 is available to watch here.
Broadcast details for these brand new episodes of The Hit List will be confirmed in due course and the current series comes to a close with a Christmas Special that will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 17 December at 5.35pm with Presenter Arielle Free, singer Paul Young, Mrs Brown’s Boys stars Fiona O’Carroll and Eilish O’Carroll, and DJs Gary Davies and Richie Anderson all testing their music knowledge in this special festive treat.