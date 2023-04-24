Levelling Up Secretary to chair Islands Forum on Isle of Wight

Islands Forum to level up island communities and further work together on

shared opportunities and challenges

The Isle of Wight has been chosen as the location for the second Islands

Forum, which will take place on 24th – 25th May and be chaired by Secretary

of State Michael Gove.

The Islands Forum will help to level up island communities by encouraging

collaboration to tackle common challenges such as connectivity,

infrastructure, and demographic trends, and explore opportunities including

the transition to net zero. It will also allow the UK government to hear

and learn from island communities to inform future policy.

The UK government has invited eligible council leaders and chief executives

of island communities in all parts of the UK to take part in the second

Forum. The devolved administrations will also have a key role, with

ministers from the Scottish and Welsh governments invited and the Permanent

Secretary of the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

The first Islands Forum took place on the Orkney Islands in September last

year.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove MP said:

Island communities contribute richly to the UK and share their own unique

set of challenges as well as opportunities.

The Islands Forum creates a space for islanders to work together and give

feedback directly to the Government, ensuring that islands can be even

better places for people to work and live.

I am delighted that the inaugural forum in Orkney was a success and look

forward to meeting with islands representatives in May, at the next forum

on the Isle of Wight.

Council leader, Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox, said:

The Islands Forum is a superb opportunity to establish the challenges for

our islands, and continue our engagement with government ministers and

civil servants to find the right steps to address our issues.

Several projects in island communities are set to benefit from cash

injections through levelling up funds. This includes:

– Nearly £27 million has been guaranteed for a new roll-on, roll-off

ferry for Fair Isle in the Shetland Islands. The service is a lifeline for

the island, supporting its residents, visitors and supply chains, and

without its replacement the community will become further isolated.

– £5.8 million for East Cowes Marine Hub project on the Isle of Wight,

which sits within the proposed Solent Freeport zone. The funding will

futureproof the marine engineering hub, creating jobs and boosting

productivity.

– Anglesey has seen a boost of £2.7 million through the UK Community

Renewal Fund for 6 projects including schemes to develop youth enterprise

and provide high quality Health and Social Care education. Anglesey is also

set to establish a new freeport, aiming to attract £1.4 billion worth of

investment in the green energy sector and create at least 3,500 jobs.

– £173,400 to Argyll and Bute Council for investment into the West Coast

UAV Innovation Logistics and training hub, which helps explore using drones

to transport medical supplies to islands.

– The Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar was awarded more than £166,000 to fund

projects for the Port of Ness Harbour and Horshader Community Asset

Development.

Further information

Invitations have been sent to representatives from the following islands:

NationMemberIsland(s)

England Isle of Wight Council Isle of Wight

England Council of the Isles of Scilly Isles of Scilly

Scotland Highland Council Skye, Rum, Raasay, Eigg, Muck, Canna, Sanday

Scotland North Ayrshire Council Arran, Great Cumbrae

Scotland Argyll & Bute Council Bute, Islay, Mull, Coll; Colonsay; Danna;

Easdale; Eilean da Mheinn; Erraid; Gigha; Gometra; Inchtavannach;

Innischonan; Iona; Jura; Kerrera; Lismore; Luing; Oronsay; Seil; Shuna

(Luing); Tiree; Ulva

Scotland Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Western Isles

Scotland Orkney Islands Council Orkney Islands

Scotland Shetland Islands Council Shetland Islands

Wales Isle of Anglesey County Council Anglesey

Northern Ireland Rathlin Development & Community Association, NI Department

for Infrastructure Rathlin Island

