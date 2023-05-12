Serial killer provides prison confession and map to the location of victim’s body

Levi Bellfield, a notorious serial killer, has confessed to the murder of Elizabeth Chau, a student who disappeared 24 years ago, during a six-hour police questioning session conducted in prison. Bellfield’s shocking admission came to light after he disclosed details about the crime and drew a map indicating where he claims the victim’s body is buried.

Elizabeth Chau, 19, vanished in April 1999 in Ealing, West London, sparking a lengthy investigation. Recently, Bellfield made a prison confession regarding his involvement in her murder. In response, Metropolitan Police detectives travelled to HMP Frankland, where the serial killer is serving a life sentence, to question him under caution.

Levi Bellfield Confesses To Elizabeth Chau’s Murder After 24 Years, Following Intensive Police Questioning

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed:, “On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, a 54-year-old male was interviewed under caution. Inquiries continue. We can confirm we remain in contact with Elizabeth Chau’s family. At this time, we will not be providing an ongoing commentary. We have no comment to make.”

The two detectives conducting the interview were accompanied by Bellfield’s solicitor, Theresa Clark. Bellfield, who is already serving life in prison for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange, and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, as well as the murder of schoolgirl Milly Dowler, reiterated his confession during the questioning session.

An anonymous source revealed, “Bellfield was interviewed under caution in the presence of a solicitor. He cooperated with police and repeated his confession that he abducted and killed her. He has also given detectives information regarding the location where he says Elizabeth’s body is buried, which is close to a sports ground in west London.”

The detectives are currently evaluating whether to initiate a search for the victim’s remains and whether there is sufficient evidence to charge Bellfield. The police are treating the case seriously, considering Bellfield’s history and the proximity of Elizabeth’s disappearance to his previously known attacks.

Elizabeth Chau, a student at Thames University, vanished just one mile from her home shortly after submitting a paper. At the time of her disappearance, Bellfield, aged 31, worked as a nightclub bouncer.

This recent confession adds to a series of admissions made by Bellfield. He previously confessed to the murder of Judith Gold in Hampstead, North London, in 1990. Moreover, the Criminal Cases Review Commission is currently examining his confession regarding the murders of Lin and Meghan Russell, a mother and daughter who were killed in Chillenden, Kent, in 1996.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are working diligently to assess the credibility of Bellfield’s claims and gather further evidence related to Elizabeth Chau’s murder. The case, previously unsolved, has renewed hope for justice for the victim and her family, as well as closure for a long-standing mystery.