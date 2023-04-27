Michael Stone is in prison after being convicted of murdering Lin Russell and her six-year-old daughter. He has always maintained his innocence concerning the attack at Chillenden, Kent.

Bellfield’s lawyer has revealed that serial killer Levi Bellfield has signed a new confession in which he admits to murdering Lin Russell and her daughter Megan.

Michael Stone is serving three life sentences in jail for the bludgeoning deaths of Ms Russell, 45, and her six-year-old daughter in Chillenden, Kent, in July 1996.

Ms Russell’s other daughter, Josie, was nine years old at the time and had severe brain injuries but survived.

Bellfield is currently serving two life sentences for the killings of two young women, Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange, as well as Milly Dowler, a schoolgirl.

Last year, Bellfield claimed responsibility for the Chillenden murders but eventually recanted his assertion.

According to Stone’s counsel Paul Bacon, Bellfield has written and signed a new confession, which “must have taken some courage and considerable soul-searching.”

Bellfield said “It will, hopefully, bring closure to the families involved,” he said.

“The police must now respond to and investigate these crimes again in order to bring closure to these families.”

Theresa Clark, Bellfield’s lawyer, told the BBC that her client “needs to take responsibility.”

He confessed, she claimed, after working with prison psychiatrists.

“At the end of the day, my client’s instruction is clear.” “He’s certain he did it,” she claimed.

“My client says, ‘I did it, and I need to accept responsibility for what I did.'”

The claimed confession is said to have been referred to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Kent Police stated that its opinion on Stone’s conviction has not altered.

Bellfield was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ms McDonnell, 19, in 2003, and Ms Delagrange, 22, in 2004, as well as attempting to murder Ms Sheedy, 18, in the same year.

He was already serving his term when he was tried for the murder of Milly Dowler, a 13-year-old girl who was abducted while going home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011, Bellfield was found guilty of kidnapping and killing the schoolgirl.