Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Lewisham Live updates: Lewisham Murder investigation launched in Lewisham

Lewisham Live updates: Lewisham Murder investigation launched in Lewisham

by uknip247
Lewisham Live Updates: Lewisham Murder Investigation Launched In Lewisham

Police were called at 1.59pm on Wednesday, 10 May after a man was found with stab wounds in a car in Malyons Road, Ladywell. 

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Despite their efforts, a 29-year-old man died at the scene. 

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained family liaison officers. 

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing. 

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3928/10May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Thanks,

Josh

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police worked closely with fire service colleagues to locate and shut down a cannabis factory.

Officers investigating a series of thefts in Gravesend have issued images of two people they wish to speak to

Police responding to rural crime near Paddock Wood have arrested a suspected burglar within 24 hours of a break-in and recovered a stolen trailer...

A man has pleaded guilty to drugs offences following a Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team operation

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving two cars in High Street, New Romney

Major broadband upgrade will benefit 12,000 homes and businesses

New section of the new ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ opens between Bridlington and Filey Brigg

Four more arrests have been made by detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Dagenham

Animal medicine seizure notice: 90 illegal medicines stopped at Belfast depot

The family of a man who died in an RTC on the A3098 near Dilton Marsh on April 11 have paid tribute to him

Police on patrol managed to seize multiple wraps of suspected crack cocaine after pursuing and arresting a suspect

A man from Liverpool who had in his possession Neo Nazi documents appeared in Liverpool Crown Court

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.