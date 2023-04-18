Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Leyton Park Crime Scene after teenager is stabbed in early morning attack

by uknip247

Police were called by LAS at 06:45am on Tuesday, 18 April to Leyton E10 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a male, aged in his teens, in a cafe in the High Road. It’s thought he may have been attacked in Brisbane Road.

The victim has been taken to the hospital; his injuries are not life-threatening.

The male has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

Further enquiries are ongoing.

A number of crime scenes are in place.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 2972/18 Apr.

