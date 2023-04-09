Lhanbryde Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A96 near Lhanbryde



The collision, which involved a silver Volvo, a red Land Rover, and a black Volkswagen Golf, occurred around 11.50 a.m. BST on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

A man and a woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment after emergency services responded. Another man was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The road was closed for about seven hours before reopening around 7.20 p.m.

“Our investigations into the cause of this crash are ongoing,” Sergeant Geoff Smart said.”I’m asking anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact me.”I’d also like to reach out to anyone who has dash-cam footage that could help us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 1345 from April 8, 2023.