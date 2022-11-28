The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
Simply Grated Cheddar
Pack size
500g
Best before
23 December 2022
If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0800 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk
Lidl GB is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar because it may contain small pieces of plastic
