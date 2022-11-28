Lidl Gb Is Recalling Simply Grated Cheddar Because It May Contain Small Pieces Of Plastic

The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Simply Grated Cheddar

Pack size

500g

Best before

23 December 2022

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0800 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk