Monday, November 28, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Lidl Gb Is Recalling Simply Grated Cheddar Because It May Contain Small Pieces Of Plastic
Home BREAKING Lidl GB is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar because it may contain small pieces of plastic

Lidl GB is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar because it may contain small pieces of plastic

by @uknip247

The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
Simply Grated Cheddar
Pack size
500g
Best before
23 December 2022
If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0800 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has launched new government schemes to...

Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were...

Detectives from Merseyside Police Operation Castle, a dedicated burglary team, are welcoming...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended a new name for monkeypox...

Detectives are issuing an image of a man who may have information...

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 72-year-old woman whose body...

The Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra and the companion app for...

The National Grid has decided not to run its first-ever real-life initiative...

Officers are appealing for information after an elderly woman was assaulted and...

Officers searching for a missing woman from Poole are renewing their appeal...

Images have been released of several people that police would like to...

168,000 drivers with medical conditions waiting for licence as DVLA misses 90-day...