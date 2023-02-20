A259 Closed Between Friston Pond And Exceat Following A Collision

The M4 in Wiltshire is closed westbound between Chippenham and Bath due to a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian

Wiltshire Police are among the emergency services in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on the scene providing assistance with traffic management.

Due to the nature of this incident, it’s anticipated that the road will be closed for a considerable length of time.

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M4 westbound at J17 and join the A350 southbound
  • Continue until Bumpers Farm Roundabout with the A420
  • Turn right and join the A420 Bristol Road westbound
  • Continue on the A420 until the roundabout with the A46 near Cold Ashton
  • Turn right and join the A46 northbound
  • Continue northbound to then re-join the M4 westbound at J18