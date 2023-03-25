Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

by uknip247
Life-changing Collision Closes A414 Near Chelmsford

Officers from Essex Police are on the scene of a serious collision on the A414 close to #Chelmsford and near to the junction with #CooksmillGreen.

All emergency services are at the scene and a full road closure is in place while the incident is being dealt with.

Police anticipate the road will be closed for some time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it should let them know as soon as possible.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about website reporting services.

Please cite incident 1225 of 25 March.

