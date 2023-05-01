Monday, May 1, 2023
Life changing collision closes the A38 in Bodmin

The A30 in Cornwall is closed westbound between the A395 at Launceston and the A38 at Bodmin due to a serious collision involving two vehicles.

All emergency services including Devon and Cornwall Police are in attendance. National Highways contractors will also be assisting with traffic management.

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the A30 westbound at the A395 junction at Kennards House
  • At the junction, use the roundabouts to re-join the A30 eastbound towards Launceston
  • Exit the A30 eastbound at the A388 junction at Launceston
  • Join the A388 southbound and continue towards Saltash
  • Join the A38 westbound at Carkeel Roundabout
  • Continue on the A38 westbound towards Bodmin to then re-join the A30 westbound to continue onward journey

Due to the nature of this incident, the road is excepted to remain closed throughout the night.

