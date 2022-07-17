Due to a serious collision, the M25 anti-clockwise is closed between J4 and J3.

An elderly driver is said to have left the carriageway and crashed into trees alongside the motorway between J4 (Orpington) and J3 (Swanley). There are approximately 15-20 emergency vehicles on the scene. The air ambulance is still present. Emergency services, including Kent Police and an air ambulance, have also responded.

Traffic is diverted from J4 to head west and then north on the A224 towards Goddington and St Mary Cray, and then (at Crittal’s Corner) eastbound on the A20 back to the M25 J3/M20 J1 near Swanley.

There were 1 hour delays over normal travel times, with 4 miles of traffic on approach.