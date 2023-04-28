Life-Changing Support To Help Victims Of Crime - Uknip

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Pratt MBE has praised Lancashire Victim Services (LVS) for their role in helping victims of crime move forward and recover.

The service has supported thousands of people since it has been commissioned by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure that victims of any type of crime have access to expert help and support. Specialist teams are in place to provide support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence as well as young victims of crime under the age of 18.

Following the service’s latest performance review Andy Pratt said: “It is always a pleasure to meet the Lancashire Victim Services Team and to discuss the great work they do to help local people who have fallen victim to crime.

“Part of my role as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner is to review the service’s performance to ensure that victims of crime can access high quality, expert support in a way that works best for them.

“Over the past year the service has received over 43,000 referrals with thousands of cases related to the most serious crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“We know the impact crime can have on people’s lives and I am confident that the experts within the LVS team have the knowledge and skills to make a real difference and to help anyone affected by crime to move forward and recover from what has happened to them.

“I would encourage anyone in need of support to contact the team.”

Claire Powell, Area Manager for Lancashire Victim Services added: “We really appreciate the positive feedback and support we get from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

“The funding we receive allows us to help a great number of people across the county, with many of them having been through really traumatic experiences.