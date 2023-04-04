Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Home BREAKING Life sentence for man who murdered his grandfather and killed a neighbour’s cat

Life sentence for man who murdered his grandfather and killed a neighbour’s cat

by uknip247
Op Monitor Ben Dunlop

A 27-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his grandfather has been sentenced life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 15 years.

Benjamin Dunlop, of no fixed address, appeared at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday) to be sentenced for the crime he admitted at the same court in November 2022.

Ronald Dunlop, 75, was found dead at the address where Ben Dunlop was staying with his grandfather temporarily in Hart Drive, Measham, just before 5pm on Wednesday 1 December 2021. Police were called to the address by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were at the address following a call of concern about the welfare of the two men and worries Ben had harmed himself.

At the address, Ronald was found dead along with a cat, which was also dead, belonging to a neighbour.

Benjamin returned to the address a short time later, and made admissions to harming both his grandfather and the cat to the attending ambulance crew.

Benjamin Dunlop was charged two days later with murder. He was also charged with criminal damage in relation to the death of a cat. For this he was ordered to serve a six-month sentence concurrently.

Senior Investigating Officer for the case, Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Main from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Firstly my thoughts remain with the family of Ronald.

“While this sentence doesn’t bring him back, or repair the tragic situation this family has found itself in, knowing that Ben is serving his time for what he did, will I hope allow them to move on from what has been a lengthy wait for justice.”

Photo Of Ronald Dunlop.jpeg

Ronald Dunlop

